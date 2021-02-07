Advertisement

Snow postpones WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic until Monday night

The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will wrap up Monday, February 7th at Perry County Central High School.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to heavy snow overnight in some areas, Sunday’s championship games for the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic have been postponed to Monday.

Tournament officials made the decision after consulting with our weather team, coaches from the participating schools and road crews across the region in an effort to keep teams and fans as safe as possible.

The girls’ championship game between North Laurel and Floyd Central will now take place Monday night at 6:00 p.m. The boys’ championship between Harlan County and Knox Central will start at 8:00 p.m.

A limited amount of tickets will be available at the gate for both games. Tickets are $7. We will not have change at the gate.

You can find the final matchup below:

We want to thank our corporate sponsors Food City, Kentucky Farm Bureau, ARH and Appalachian Wireless, along with all of our generous donors for their continued support.

