Sen. Mitch McConnell says Kentucky will receive more than $5 million in aid to help with mental and substance abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Senator Mitch McConnell said on Saturday Kentucky will receive $5,715,141 in federal funding for mental and substance use disorders.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will distribute the funding. Sen. McConnell negotiated the funding in a COVID-19 relief package.

Elizabethtown Communicare will get $2,855,492 for its mental health services in Breckinridge, Grayson, Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson, and Washington counties.

“I would like to thank Senator Mitch McConnell whose efforts and support helped make this possible,” said Dan Simpson, Communicare CEO. “Communicare intends to establish a Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC) and expand services in our Elizabethtown, Kentucky location,” he added.

$2,859,649 will go to The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

“Families across Kentucky need critical assistance to protect their loved ones from the coronavirus and the scourge of substance abuse. I’m proud the legislation I negotiated and led to passage is delivering both,” said Sen. McConnell. “We can win the fight against COVID-19 and addiction, but it’s going to take each of us to do it. I’m grateful to the devoted professionals and experts who are helping save lives every day as Kentuckians work toward long-term recovery.”

