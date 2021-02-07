Advertisement

Officer involved shooting in Laurel County

Generic photo of a police shooting
Generic photo of a police shooting(WCAX)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - There was an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County on Saturday night.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police London Post said deputies were responding to a complaint at Chestnut Way.

The caller stated that a man was in the wooded area behind his house threatening to shoot him.

When the deputy arrived he found Michael Collins (59) with a gun.

According to officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Collins refused to drop his weapon when told to do so. During the confrontation, one of the officers shot and hit Collins in the shoulder and abdomen.

Deputies encounter armed suspect overnight: Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lt....

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 7, 2021

After, officers administered first aid to Collins until EMS officials arrived.

Collins is now at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The officer involved did not receive any injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clear Winter
Winter Storm Warning in effect for some counties
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Peter Schwartz allegedly taking part in US Capitol riots. (Source: FBI)
FBI identifies Kentucky resident in probe of U.S. Capitol riots
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Kentucky will receive more than $5 million in aid to help with mental and substance abuse
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces the second day in a row with less than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate falls below 8%
Health officials urge importance of reaching herd immunity as some refuse vaccinations
WYMT Cold
Isolated slick spots overnight, sunshine returns Monday
Teachers in Madison Co. and Franklin Co. received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine last...
Madison Co. and Franklin Co. public schools to resume in-person instruction Monday