LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - There was an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County on Saturday night.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police London Post said deputies were responding to a complaint at Chestnut Way.

The caller stated that a man was in the wooded area behind his house threatening to shoot him.

When the deputy arrived he found Michael Collins (59) with a gun.

According to officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Collins refused to drop his weapon when told to do so. During the confrontation, one of the officers shot and hit Collins in the shoulder and abdomen.

After, officers administered first aid to Collins until EMS officials arrived.

Collins is now at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The officer involved did not receive any injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

