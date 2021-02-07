Advertisement

Man arrested for trafficking and weapon charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Lawrence County, Kentucky man was arrested Thursday for trafficking and weapon charges.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says David Michael Ferguson of Blaine was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (first degree), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

They say the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics in rural parts of Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Louisa Police Department.

