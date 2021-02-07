Madison Co. and Franklin Co. public schools to resume in-person instruction Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re heading into what could be our fourth week in a row of declining COVID cases in Kentucky, and for some school districts, we’re also heading back to in-person instruction.

Monday Madison County and Franklin County will allow students to resume classes face to face.

Madison County schools have been virtual since before Thanksgiving. Monday they’re going back to in-person instruction using a hybrid plan.

“I think we are excited and ready to get back in person. There is a little bit of hesitancy with the fact that our vaccines are not fully effective yet,” says Madison County Education Association president Susan Cintra.

Cintra says about 70 percent of staff got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine last week, with the second dose coming at the start of March.

“I know teachers have been spending the weekend at school preparing their classrooms getting used to the different structures that are going to be in place,” Cintra says.

Teachers in Franklin County have also been preparing.

“We feel good, we’re ready, and we can’t wait to see our kids,” says the superintendent of Franklin County schools Mark Kopp.

Kopp says over 70% of employees got their first doses of the Moderna vaccine last week, with the next shot coming at the end of the month.

He explains the vast majority of the year has been virtual, but now he says cases in the district are dropping, allowing K-12 students to continue with a hybrid model on Monday.

“We’re very hopeful that maybe this is the beginning of the end of this as we see more and more people getting vaccinated, you know we’re beating this thing and I can’t wait until the time comes where we can bring all of our kids back every single day, and I think that day is sooner rather than later,” Kopp says.

The Fayette County public school district hopes to gradually return to in-person learning on February 16th, if cases don’t rise.

