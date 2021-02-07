Advertisement

London-Laurel Rescue Squad divers undergo training, prepare for water rescues in the county

Credit: London-Laurel Rescue Squad
Credit: London-Laurel Rescue Squad(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad held training for eight of the squad’s divers.

Divers worked on certification for ‘Full Face Mask’ and ‘Dry Suit’ diving.

On Sunday, divers will continue training at Laurel Lake for open water training as they continue to be prepared for water emergencies.

You can see pictures from the training below:

Today the Rescue Squad held a training for eight of our divers. A special thanks to Chris Crail and Rob Stecher from Do...

Posted by London - Laurel Rescue Squad on Saturday, February 6, 2021

