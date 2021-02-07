London-Laurel Rescue Squad divers undergo training, prepare for water rescues in the county
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad held training for eight of the squad’s divers.
Divers worked on certification for ‘Full Face Mask’ and ‘Dry Suit’ diving.
On Sunday, divers will continue training at Laurel Lake for open water training as they continue to be prepared for water emergencies.
