Local doctors donate $12,000 to hospital staff at Baptist Health Corbin
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors with The Whitley County Physicians of Kentucky Medical Association (KMA) donated $12,000 to the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation.
Doctors with KMA said the money will be divided to the staff working in high-risk areas like the Emergency Room, Respiratory Therapy, Intensive Care Unit and the Progressive Care Unit who have worked with COVID-19 patients.
“We all thank each and every one of you,” hospital officials said in a Facebook post.
You can see the Facebook post below:
