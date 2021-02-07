Local doctors donate $12,000 to hospital staff at Baptist Health Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors with The Whitley County Physicians of Kentucky Medical Association (KMA) donated $12,000 to the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation.

Doctors with KMA said the money will be divided to the staff working in high-risk areas like the Emergency Room, Respiratory Therapy, Intensive Care Unit and the Progressive Care Unit who have worked with COVID-19 patients.

“We all thank each and every one of you,” hospital officials said in a Facebook post.

You can see the Facebook post below:

Local Physicians Recognize Weary COVID Staff The Whitley County Physicians of the Kentucky Medical Association (KMA)... Posted by Baptist Health Corbin on Friday, February 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.