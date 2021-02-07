Advertisement

Legislators push additional diabetic supply bill

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Del. Matthew Rohrbach (R) Cabell, is working to co-sponsor a bill this session with Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D) Monongalia regarding co-pays for diabetic supplies.

Last year, HB 4543 was passed capping insulin expenses at $100. Now the two hope to add additional help for those diabetics looking to take oral medication or rely on other equipment like insulin pumps.

Health officials say this bill could help diabetics get their health under control and lessen their long-term damage.

“This is good public health policy to try to get people under better control as far as their diabetes goes,” said Rohrbach. “Down the road we’ll have much fewer problems with the end organ damage. Blindness, renal failure, strokes, heart attacks, amputation, all of the things we see from long term uncontrolled diabetes, we can now get a lot of handle on that with new medications and technologies.”

He says West Virginia leads the nation in most studies regarding incidence of diabetes and realizes it’s a serious problem for those who live in our area.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
More details released following deadly crash in Knott County
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
First call for snowfall 2/5/2021
Winter Weather Alert Day: Snow possible for most areas tonight
Peter Schwartz allegedly taking part in US Capitol riots. (Source: FBI)
FBI identifies Kentucky resident in probe of U.S. Capitol riots
Food City Bearden
Tenn. lawsuit accuses Food City of illegally selling opioids

Latest News

Credit: London-Laurel Rescue Squad
London-Laurel Rescue Squad divers undergo training, prepare for water rescues in the county
Credit: Baptist Health Corbin
Local doctors donate $12,000 to hospital staff at Baptist Health Corbin
Locals come together to fight against veteran suicide.
Mission 22
Giving back to those who serve our country