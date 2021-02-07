Legislators push additional diabetic supply bill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Del. Matthew Rohrbach (R) Cabell, is working to co-sponsor a bill this session with Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D) Monongalia regarding co-pays for diabetic supplies.

Last year, HB 4543 was passed capping insulin expenses at $100. Now the two hope to add additional help for those diabetics looking to take oral medication or rely on other equipment like insulin pumps.

Health officials say this bill could help diabetics get their health under control and lessen their long-term damage.

“This is good public health policy to try to get people under better control as far as their diabetes goes,” said Rohrbach. “Down the road we’ll have much fewer problems with the end organ damage. Blindness, renal failure, strokes, heart attacks, amputation, all of the things we see from long term uncontrolled diabetes, we can now get a lot of handle on that with new medications and technologies.”

He says West Virginia leads the nation in most studies regarding incidence of diabetes and realizes it’s a serious problem for those who live in our area.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.