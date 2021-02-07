Advertisement

Kentucky’s late game struggles continue against Tennessee as Cats drop third straight

Keion Brooks, Jr. battles for a loose ball against Tennessee.
Keion Brooks, Jr. battles for a loose ball against Tennessee.(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third straight game, Kentucky let a game get away from them late, falling to Tennessee after having a ten point lead, 82-71. With the loss Kentucky drops to 5-12, losing its third straight game.

Brandon Boston’s dunk with 12 minutes left gave Kentucky a 58-48 lead. From that point, Tennessee outscored the Wildcats, 34-13.

Kentucky put up 42 points in the first half, the most Tennessee has given up in the first half all year. Keion Brooks had a career-high 23 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. Devin Askew and Olivier Sarr were the only other Cats in double figures with 14 points each.

The Wildcats look to snap their three-game losing streak against Arkansas on Tuesday. The Razorbacks (14-5) had their game against Texas A&M postponed on Saturday due to the COVID-19 protocol.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
More details released following deadly crash in Knott County
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
First call for snowfall 2/5/2021
Winter Weather Alert Day: Snow possible for most areas tonight
Peter Schwartz allegedly taking part in US Capitol riots. (Source: FBI)
FBI identifies Kentucky resident in probe of U.S. Capitol riots
Food City Bearden
Tenn. lawsuit accuses Food City of illegally selling opioids

Latest News

Hazard poses with the third place Mountain Classic trophy after a 59-52 win over Wolfe County.
Hazard earns third place with win over Wolfe County
Knox Central celebrates a 81-74 win over Wolfe County to advance to the Mountain Classic...
Knox Central makes it to third Mountain Classic title game in four years with win over Wolfe County
Harlan County wins double overtime thriller over Knott Central
Harlan County denies Hazard back-to-back title appearances beating the Bulldogs in OT
Knott Central poses with the girls third place trophy after defeating Martin County, 60-45.
Knott Central uses late 4th quarter run to beat Martin County 60-45 for 3rd place in the Mountain Classic.