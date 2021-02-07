Kentucky’s late game struggles continue against Tennessee as Cats drop third straight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third straight game, Kentucky let a game get away from them late, falling to Tennessee after having a ten point lead, 82-71. With the loss Kentucky drops to 5-12, losing its third straight game.

Brandon Boston’s dunk with 12 minutes left gave Kentucky a 58-48 lead. From that point, Tennessee outscored the Wildcats, 34-13.

Kentucky put up 42 points in the first half, the most Tennessee has given up in the first half all year. Keion Brooks had a career-high 23 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. Devin Askew and Olivier Sarr were the only other Cats in double figures with 14 points each.

The Wildcats look to snap their three-game losing streak against Arkansas on Tuesday. The Razorbacks (14-5) had their game against Texas A&M postponed on Saturday due to the COVID-19 protocol.

