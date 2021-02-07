Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns residents on text messaging scam

Feb. 6, 2021
FRANKFORT, KY (FOX19) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KYTC, warns residents about a text messaging scam that impersonates a state agency.

Officials say that the sender is listed as “KYDOT.” The message includes a link, which asks for the recipients’ personal information.

The department says not to click on the link. This message is not from them, and that they do not send text messages that ask for personal information.

Those who did click on the link and submitted their personal information are asked to visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General website for more details on potential identity theft.

