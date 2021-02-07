Isolated slick spots overnight, sunshine returns Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of us have seen sunshine today to dry up those roads but our eastern counties have not seen that sunshine which means slick spots are possible for some tonight into early Monday morning.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Most roads look good! However, our mountain counties are still dealing with wet or snow-covered roads. With temperatures dropping into the upper teens to lower 20s tonight, that will create some slick spots Monday morning. We could see some black ice in those higher elevations so take it easy on the way to work Monday morning.

Highs on Monday will get into the mid to upper 40s with mostly sunny skies! Clouds increase later Monday night as our next system arrives Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

The rest of the week looks messy. Especially Wednesday into Thursday.

Cloudy skies return Tuesday with a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. We should see all rain on Tuesday.

Rain and freezing rain are possible Wednesday into Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-30s so that rain falling overnight Wednesday into Thursday could be a wintry mix or freezing rain. The freezing rain will likely turn into rain throughout the day on Thursday as highs get into the upper 30s to lower 40s. We should dry out as we head into Friday.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid-30s with overnight lows dropping into the teens.

Very cold air arrives next weekend. Highs will struggle to get into the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday. That overnight low Saturday into Sunday will likely drop into the single digits.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.