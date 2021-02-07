Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of people are without power Sunday morning as heavy snow rolled through the mountains overnight.

At this point, Bell and Harlan County look to be the hardest hit with more than 1,000 outages each.

Here is a look at the outages as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday:

Cumberland Valley Electric

Bell-480

Whitley-275

Knox-140

Claiborne-57

Leslie-41

Harlan-9

Total: 1,002

Kentucky Utilities

Harlan: 1,515

Bell-1,393

Knox-506

Total: 3,414

Kentucky Power

Pike-130

Letcher-73

Leslie-48

Perry-13

Total: 264

Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:

Kentucky Power

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Jackson Energy

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.