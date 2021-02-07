Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of people are without power Sunday morning as heavy snow rolled through the mountains overnight.
At this point, Bell and Harlan County look to be the hardest hit with more than 1,000 outages each.
Here is a look at the outages as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday:
Cumberland Valley Electric
Bell-480
Whitley-275
Knox-140
Claiborne-57
Leslie-41
Harlan-9
Total: 1,002
Kentucky Utilities
Harlan: 1,515
Bell-1,393
Knox-506
Total: 3,414
Kentucky Power
Pike-130
Letcher-73
Leslie-48
Perry-13
Total: 264
