Harlan County Public Schools set to return to in-person learning Monday

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools is set to return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 8.

The Harlan County Public School Board of Education met Saturday morning to approve the return to in-person learning.

Harlan County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Roark said the county’s incidence rate dropped to 28.6%.

“Return to in-person instruction three days per week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning Monday, February 8th,” said Roark.

You can read Roark’s statement below:

Statement from Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark on the return to in-person classes on Monday. "Our... Posted by Harlan County Public Schools on Saturday, February 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.