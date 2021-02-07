Advertisement

Harlan County Public Schools set to return to in-person learning Monday

Harlan County High School
Harlan County High School
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools is set to return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 8.

The Harlan County Public School Board of Education met Saturday morning to approve the return to in-person learning.

Harlan County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Roark said the county’s incidence rate dropped to 28.6%.

“Return to in-person instruction three days per week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning Monday, February 8th,” said Roark.

You can read Roark’s statement below:

Statement from Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark on the return to in-person classes on Monday. "Our...

Posted by Harlan County Public Schools on Saturday, February 6, 2021

