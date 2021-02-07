Governor Beshear announces the second day in a row with less than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate falls below 8%

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The governor announced 1,532 new cases and 31 new deaths in Kentucky on Sunday.

This marks the fourth straight week of declining cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

At least 377,790 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,051.

44,945 people have recovered from the virus.

4,175,368 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate dropped below 8% and is now at 7.97%.

As of Sunday, 96 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

