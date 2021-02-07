Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces the second day in a row with less than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate falls below 8%

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The governor announced 1,532 new cases and 31 new deaths in Kentucky on Sunday.

This marks the fourth straight week of declining cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

At least 377,790 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,051.

44,945 people have recovered from the virus.

4,175,368 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate dropped below 8% and is now at 7.97%.

As of Sunday, 96 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clear Winter
Winter Storm Warning in effect for some counties
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Peter Schwartz allegedly taking part in US Capitol riots. (Source: FBI)
FBI identifies Kentucky resident in probe of U.S. Capitol riots
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Kentucky will receive more than $5 million in aid to help with mental and substance abuse
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County

Latest News

Health officials urge importance of reaching herd immunity as some refuse vaccinations
Generic photo of a police shooting
Officer involved shooting in Laurel County
WYMT Cold
Isolated slick spots overnight, sunshine returns Monday
Teachers in Madison Co. and Franklin Co. received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine last...
Madison Co. and Franklin Co. public schools to resume in-person instruction Monday