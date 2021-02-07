Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination efforts expected to speed up in Kentucky

About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like...
About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like soreness, muscle aches, and in even more extreme cases, flu-like symptoms.(KEVN)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccination efforts are ramping up across the Commonwealth.

This past week, thousands of people booked appointments at the Kentucky Horse Park. It’s one of the regional vaccination sites from the state partnership with Kroger. Coming up this week, Covington and Bowling Green will also open regional sites.

The state is making an additional effort to bring vaccinations to all 120 counties. On Monday, each local health department will receive at least 100 doses of the vaccine for the next three weeks. Some counties will receive more based on population.

The WEDCO District Health Department said the extra doses will help a very vulnerable population.

“We have a lot of people in each group of 70 and older and so this is a critical time to get vaccinations to this age group,” Director Dr. Crystal Miller said.

Others in group 1B include K through 12 employees. That’s a population the UK Kroger Field Clinic has targeted.

“We’re the primary vaccination site for K 12 employees in our community,” UK spokesperson, Jay Blanton said. “There’s about 9,000 in the public and private schools. I think we’re getting close, as close as we can to be through that list. I think we’re well over 7000 now.”

In addition to mass vaccination sites and clinics, area hospitals are also offering the shots.

The federal government is also sending about 13,000 doses to the Commonwealth through the Federal Pharmacy Program. That’s expected to be ready on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clear Winter
Winter Storm Warning in effect for some counties
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Peter Schwartz allegedly taking part in US Capitol riots. (Source: FBI)
FBI identifies Kentucky resident in probe of U.S. Capitol riots
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Kentucky will receive more than $5 million in aid to help with mental and substance abuse
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces the second day in a row with less than 2,000 new cases, positivity rate falls below 8%
Health officials urge importance of reaching herd immunity as some refuse vaccinations
Generic photo of a police shooting
Officer involved shooting in Laurel County
WYMT Cold
Isolated slick spots overnight, sunshine returns Monday
Teachers in Madison Co. and Franklin Co. received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine last...
Madison Co. and Franklin Co. public schools to resume in-person instruction Monday