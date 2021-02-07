Advertisement

8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. recently got a warm welcome home after fighting for his life in the ICU.

He had been in Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital fighting against a rare illness associated with COVID-19 called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.

His father Anthony Rodriguez said the entire family had COVID-19 in early December, but that they had mild symptoms and recovered.

But about five weeks later, his son suddenly came down with a fever.

“He started having bloodshot eyes, cracked lips, a little bit of vomiting,” Rodriguez said.

After about a week when they thought Anthony was getting better, Rodriguez’s wife happened to come across the symptoms of MIS-C.

“She read about MIS-C. We had this bad feeling – even though he was getting better – we had this bad feeling and rushed him to the hospital,” Rodriguez said. “They did tell us he was suffering from septic shock and he was having heart failure.”

His parents said Anthony has no underlying conditions.

He went through days of different treatments at the hospital until one finally worked.

Doctors say even the symptoms can vary in this rare inflammatory condition.

North Hollywood pediatrician Dr. Joel Warsh, who wasn’t involved in treating Anthony, said parents have called him very worried about what to look for.

“We’re seeing fever that lasts for several days. Vomiting, diarrhea, stomachaches, skin rashes, feeling tired, fast heartbeat, red eyes, swelling,” Warsh said.

He said it’s still unclear why some kids get the illness and others don’t.

Rodriguez said he believes sharing his story could help save a child suffering from MIS-C.

Anthony is expected to make a full recovery. There have been about 40 reported cases of MIS-C at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for several of the border counties early Sunday morning.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for some counties
Peter Schwartz allegedly taking part in US Capitol riots. (Source: FBI)
FBI identifies Kentucky resident in probe of U.S. Capitol riots
First call for snowfall 2/5/2021
Winter Weather Alert Day: Snow possible for most areas tonight
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?

Latest News

The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will wrap up Monday, February 7th at Perry...
Snow postpones WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic until Monday night
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
WYMT Snow
Viewer Photos of February 7th snowfall
Snow at the Benham Schoolhouse Inn in Benham Photo Courtesy: Jamie
2-7-2021 Snow in the Mountains