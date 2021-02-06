Top-seed North laurel advances to the Girls’ Mountain Classic Championship Game on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Lady Jaguars, who are ranked first in the Girls’ Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10, defeated the Knott Central Lady Patriots 74-54, in Friday’s semifinal of the Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agents and sponsored by ARH.

Both teams played in their first game of the tournament Friday. North Laurel had a first round bye as a product of being the tournaments top-seed. Knott Central earned a win after Owsely County was forced to forfeit because of COVID-19 Protocol.

North Laurel controlled the game from the start leading 24-9 at the end of the first quarter. Chole McKnight lead the Lady Jags with 12 of those points in that opening quarter and poured in six more to close out the half.

Knott Central’s Keara Mullins and Presley Fletcher had 6 points each as the Lady Patriots trailed 43-19 at half time.

Knott Central will return to action Saturday morning for a 10 a.m. tip-off against the loser of Friday’s second semifinal game between Martin County and Floyd Central.

North Laurel will be back on Sunday to play for the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Title against the winner of the Lady Cardinals and Lady Jaguars.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.