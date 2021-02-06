Advertisement

Southdown Farm looking to spread awareness on ‘Kentucky Maple Day’

Those at the farm say their goal is to inspire Kentuckians to join them in making maple syrup.
Those at the farm say their goal is to inspire Kentuckians to join them in making maple syrup.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The second annual Kentucky Maple Day kicked off Saturday morning and those at Southdown Farm were at work bright and early.

The Letcher County farm invited community members from all over to purchase their products and learn about the syrup-making process.

The menu included cookies, doughnuts, granola, whoopie pies and of course, pure maple syrup. Co-owner Seth Long said that selling their product is far from the inspiration behind this day, however.

“I think there’s about 10 members who have opened up their farm today to raise awareness about, that we can make maple syrup here in Kentucky,” Long said. “People that are coming out to look at this may want to tap a few trees in their back yard or they might want to put out a thousand taps and make a business out of it. So we’re here raising awareness about making maple syrup in the state of Kentucky.”

This story will be updated.

