LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Bree Howard, South Laurel’s lone senior, celebrated Senior Night, and the Lady Cardinals defeated Hazard on the special night, 74-46.

The Lady Cardinals have won six of their last seven after starting the season, 1-5. They host district opponent Whitley County on Saturday. Hazard (4-10) travels to Powell County on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.