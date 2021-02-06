Snowfall expected tonight and Sunday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday is a WYMT Winter Weather Alert Day.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see clouds increase across the skies. Most areas are already seeing those overcast skies. We should stay dry through the evening hours, but rain/snow move in overnight. Temperatures will slowly drop this evening and eventually drop below freezing. A Winter Weather Advisory (WWA) goes into effect for the entire region this evening through Sunday morning. This should expire for everyone except out in our Tennessee (TN) and Virginia (VA) counties at 9:00 a.m. The WWA for our friends into TN and VA will expire slightly later at 10:00 a.m.

Winter Weather Advisory 02.06.2021 (WYMT)

Tonight we see rain chances move in around midnight. It won’t remain as rain long, for once temperatures get cool enough we will see that transition from rain to snow. As soon as road temperatures cool down, any water that is on the roads will then freeze. Due to this, travel conditions could be slick and you will need to keep an eye out for black ice. Snow showers then continue throughout the night and into Sunday morning. Lows will fall into the upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday snow showers slowly move out of the region. The western half of our region should be mostly dry again by the mid-morning hours and the eastern half should be mostly dry by the afternoon. By this time, most areas will have a dusting-2″ of snow accumulation with higher elevations seeing 2″-4″+. Highs will be getting into the mid to upper 30s, so some of this could begin to melt during the heat of the day. Roads will also get better as the day goes on, as well. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s for most of us. Some of us might even drop into the teens!

We will see sunshine Monday with highs getting into the mid-40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. This will be a nice break from the crazy weather we have been seeing. Make sure to get out and enjoy it. Much of the remaining snow should melt under the sunshine.

Highs remain in the mid-40s Tuesday. Models are showing a few rain showers possible Tuesday morning; however, the majority of the day should be dry. Clouds will stick around for another system is expected to move through Wednesday. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s.

Temperatures look to drop Wednesday and continue to drop throughout the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday and Thursday hang right around the mid to upper 30s, right along the transition point for rain to snow. This will allow us to see a wintry mix of rain and snow through the middle of the week. Friday lows drop into the teens and look to stay there for the weekend.

