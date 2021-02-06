Reed Sheppard’s 54 points leads North Laurel to a shootout victory over Corbin

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A week ago, Reed Sheppard had a 50-point triple-double against crosstown rival, South Laurel. He followed that up this week with 54 points, as North Laurel outlasted Corbin, 98-90. Sheppard also added nine assists and eight rebounds.

FINAL: @NorthLaurelBB defeats Corbin, 98-90 behind 54 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds from @Reed_sheppard. Ryan Davidson has 23.



Carter Stewart (24) and Hayden Llewellyn (23) led the Redhounds. Highlights tonight on @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/w9nRZhZuSm — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) February 6, 2021

Ryan Davidson added 23 points and nine rebounds for the Jags, who stay undefeated on the season at 11-0.

Freshman Carter Stewart led the Redhounds with 24 points, while top 10 scorer in the state, Hayden Llewellyn added 23.

The Jaguars and Redhounds went back and forth all night, with Corbin up by one at the end of the first quarter and North Laurel taking a 39-37 lead into the half.

Corbin had the deficit at just four points midway through the fourth quarter before the Jaguars pulled away thanks to Sheppard’s play.

North Laurel turns its attention to Saturday when they travel to Lincoln County before a date with 11-1 Harlan County on Tuesday. Corbin will host district foe South Laurel on Monday, looking to avenge an 83-64 defeat to the Cardinals earlier in the season.

