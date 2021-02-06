Prestonsburg Police Department prepares extended patrol with inter-local police agreement

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Prestonsburg Police Department prepares to add the city of Allen to its patrols.

The city of Prestonsburg and Allen passed an inter-local police agreement in January after the termination of Allen’s police force.

On Friday, officers hit the streets to learn their new patrol routes.

“The best way you can do it is to get out and drive it [the streets]. Not sitting in the passenger seat, but finding out what street this is to learn how to respond to calls,” said Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ross Shurtleff.

Shurtleff understands that there are concerns from both communities, but the inter-local police agreement is what he calls “a no brainer” with the size of their department.

Prestonsburg’s Police Department has a staff of 17 officers.

Shurtleff says the city of Allen will be equipped with a patrolman 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The residents of Prestonsburg will not notice a difference whatsoever in the service they’ve come to expect, and we strive to deliver that service to them,” Shurtleff said. “The residents of Allen, on the other hand, will notice a stark contrast to what they’re used to when they make a call. They’ll now have police officers responding instantly.”

During a commission meeting, community members expressed that officer response times were a concern, along with the number of people speeding through residential areas.

“We will be constantly plugged in ... our calls will be routed directly to the patrol cars allowing us to pull over and turn around when one comes in,” Shurtleff said. “From the time we receive the call to officers arriving on the scene, our goal is to be there between four and five minutes.”

The inter-local police agreement does not extend to cover fire services. The Allen Volunteer Fire Department will continue to offer services to Allen.

