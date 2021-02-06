Police: Crash at vendor mall in Middlesboro
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Middlesboro Police Department are investigating a single-car crash that happened Saturday morning.
They said a woman drove her car into the entrance glass doors of the Crater City Vendor Mall.
Middlesboro EMS was on the scene to treat the driver for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by police.
