Police: Crash at vendor mall in Middlesboro

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Middlesboro Police Department are investigating a single-car crash that happened Saturday morning.

They said a woman drove her car into the entrance glass doors of the Crater City Vendor Mall.

Middlesboro EMS was on the scene to treat the driver for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

Sgt. Barry Cowan is out currently working a vehicle accident at crater city vendor mall next to Kroger. A female drove... Posted by Middlesboro Police Department on Saturday, February 6, 2021

