Pike Central wins overtime thriller over Harlan
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a back and forth affair, Pike Central got a late bucket to force overtime, then outscored Harlan. 17-5 to take down the Green Dragons, 89-77.
The win moves the Hawks to 5-2 on the year and also hands Harlan its first loss of the season, dropping them to 6-1.
Pike Central is back in action on Saturday when they host Perry Central. Harlan hosts 52nd District foe Bell County on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.