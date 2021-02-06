Pike Central wins overtime thriller over Harlan

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a back and forth affair, Pike Central got a late bucket to force overtime, then outscored Harlan. 17-5 to take down the Green Dragons, 89-77.

Total team in tonight against a very talented and well coached Harlan team! I’m super proud of my staff and team. We found a way to battle back from a 10 point deficit to win 89-77 in OT! Back at it tomorrow in the Hawks Nest against Perry Co. Central! — 𝓡𝓸𝓫𝓮𝓻𝓽 𝓐𝓶𝓲𝓼 (@CoachRobertAmis) February 6, 2021

The win moves the Hawks to 5-2 on the year and also hands Harlan its first loss of the season, dropping them to 6-1.

Pike Central is back in action on Saturday when they host Perry Central. Harlan hosts 52nd District foe Bell County on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.