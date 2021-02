HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday marks one year since major flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Cumberland Valley region was one of the hardest regions hit with flooding.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley shared pictures of the Hazard area in a Facebook post.

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: The North Fork of the Kentucky River crested around 26 feet in Hazard, the highest crest since 2003. Along parts of the Cumberland River it was the worst flooding since 1977. Posted by Steve Hensley WYMT on Saturday, February 6, 2021

You can watch part of our Feb. 6, 2020 newscast above.

