Officials with Wooton Volunteer prep for upcoming snow

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With Eastern Kentucky expected to get more snow, officials with the Wooton Volunteer Fire Department prepared for the worst.

“Our rescue truck that carries our Jaws of Life, it’s four-wheel drive. So, we can get it out and get it there,” Assistant Chief Viola Lewis said.

Lewis said her crewmembers were ready for action.

“We’ve got sleeping quarters for our members. So, we’re preparing everything here at the station for them to stay here so that they will be able to get the equipment out if needed,” Lewis said.

She added if you find yourself in an accident, the first thing you should do is call 911.

“And they will notify our department or whichever department covers that area. We will get on route to them,” Lewis said.

Lewis spreading a simple message to the region.

“If you don’t have to be out, don’t go. Stay home, stay warm, stay safe,” Lewis said.

But above all, Lewis asks for everyone to use common sense.

“Don’t wait till the roads are so bad that if it’s too dangerous for out to get out, it’s too dangerous for us,” Lewis said.

While they have had accidents in the past due to inclement weather, Lewis says thankfully, it has not been anything major.

