Advertisement

Less than half Kentucky long-term care staff vaccinated

(AP)
(AP)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)- Less than half of staff members at Kentucky long-term care facilities have been vaccinated for COVID-19, in part because many refused vaccination.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that some of those people are now changing their minds, leading to complications in the vaccine distribution.

CVS Health and Walgreens were contracted by the federal government to provide only three vaccine clinics at long-term care facilities.

So the pharmacies initially refused to give first doses at their final clinic.

After meeting with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services this week, the pharmacies have been instructed to provide a first dose as long as the facility has a plan for how those people will get a second dose.

That responsibility will likely fall to the local health department.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
More details released following deadly crash in Knott County
First call for snowfall 2/5/2021
Winter Weather Alert Day: Snow possible for most areas tonight
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
Peter Schwartz allegedly taking part in US Capitol riots. (Source: FBI)
FBI identifies Kentucky resident in probe of U.S. Capitol riots
Food City Bearden
Tenn. lawsuit accuses Food City of illegally selling opioids

Latest News

Snowfall Forecast 02.06
Snowfall expected tonight and Sunday morning
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County
Expect Delays: Car fire on Route 80 in Floyd County
(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)
Former Floyd County Sheriff dies at age 70
Credit: WYMT Steve Hensley
One Year Ago: Widespread flooding across Eastern Kentucky