KSP: First African American trooper graduated the academy in 1968

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police are celebrating Black History Month.

A post on Facebook said the KSP Academy graduated its first African American trooper in 1968.

25-year-old Millard West became a trooper in Cadet Class 37. He served the Commonwealth for five years.

West also served in the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam era and retired from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Officials said West died on October 23, 2018.

