Knox Central makes it to third Mountain Classic title game in four years with win over Wolfe County

HAZARD, Ky (WYMT)- For the third time in four years, Knox Central will play for a WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agents and sponsored by ARH title.

The Panthers defeated Wolfe County, the tenth ranked team in the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10, 81-74 in Saturday’s second semifinal game.

Knox Central led by as many as 12 points with two minutes remaining, but the Wolves never gave up, using big time threes to cut the game to six with under a 20 seconds to play.

The win sets up a rematch of last years 13th Region Championship game. Knox Central was able to defeat Harlan County 72-68 at the Corbin Arena.

Sunday’s title game will tip off around 2:30 p.m.

Wolfe County is slated to turn around and play Hazard at 6:30 p.m. tonight for third place in a unique double-header during the High School season.

