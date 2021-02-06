Knott Central uses late 4th quarter run to beat Martin County 60-45 for 3rd place in the Mountain Classic.

HAZARD, Ky (WYMT)- The WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agents and sponsored by ARH is a tournament that creates a post-season like atmosphere all while creating a stage during the KHSAA regular season that is a little unique to high school basketball.

Saturday morning’s third-place girls’ game coin-flipped, the new alternative to the jump ball to start the game due to COVID-19, at 10 a.m. 12 hours after Martin County left the floor the night prior in the tournaments semifinal game.

Knott Central was also in action Friday, falling to North Laurel 74-54 in the first semifinal game of the night.

The Lady Patriots jumped out to an 8-2 lead early, but Martin County buckled down and battled back to stay within one point at the half, 14-13.

In the third, Brooke Mason hit a three-point basket as time expired making the game 35-30. In the final frame, Martin County opened the quarter with the first two points, but the Lady Patriots responded on a 7-0 run that padded their lead 42-32.

Knott Central improves to 9-4 on the season as they pick up the school’s first WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic trophy since the team won the entire girls’ tournament in 2016.

Martin County is now 8-4. The Lady Cardinals, who played three games in as many days during the classic, will be back in action Monday against Belfry, Thursday against district foe Paintsville, and on the road in Raceland Saturday as their marathon continues.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.