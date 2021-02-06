Harlan County denies Hazard back-to-back title appearances beating the Bulldogs in OT

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County was apart of another Mountain Classic thriller Saturday morning in the first Boys’ Semifinal game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agents and Sponsored by ARH.

Despite a limited crowd due to COVID-19 protocols, John C. Combs Arena at Perry Central High School was loud as Harlan County beat Hazard 69-65 advancing to Sunday’s Championship game.

Harlan County looked for another buzzer beater Saturday, like the one Wednesday from Maddox Huff to force overtime to advance in the tournament, for a chance to win in regulation. The shot didn’t fall though, resulting in another over time game. Saturday’s game was the fifth-straight WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball game the Black Bears have played in that came down to the final buzzer or needed more time to decide the winner.

In overtime, Harlan County’s Trent Noah went on a 5-0 run that gave Harlan County enough breathing room to win.

Wade Pelfrey cut the deficit to two points with seven seconds remaining by hitting a three, but it wasn’t enough.

HC will face the winner of Knox Central and Wolfe County Sunday at 2:30pm.

Hazard is slated to be back in action this evening playing the loser of the second semifinal game following the conclusion of that game.

