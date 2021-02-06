Governor Beshear reports under 2,000 cases as positivity rate drops to near 8%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,998 new cases and 49 new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday.

At least 376,266 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,020.

The positivity rate continues to fall and is now at 8.07%.

As of Friday, 104 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

