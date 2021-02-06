Advertisement

Former Floyd County Sheriff dies at age 70

(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Saturday announcing that former Sheriff Doug Lewis had died.

He was elected to succeed his father, Sheriff Joe Wheeler Lewis, in 1978 at the age of 27, making him the youngest sheriff in the Commonwealth’s history.

In 1982 he left his position to go into ministry work.

No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

FORMER SHERIFF PASSES AWAY

Posted by Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Prestonsburg KY on Saturday, February 6, 2021

