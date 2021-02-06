Advertisement

Food City Flashback: Hazard beats Perry Central in overtime thriller

By Camille Gear
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - We take a look back on the 2014 Mountain Classic where Hazard beat Perry Central in overtime.

The Perry Central Commodores came into the 2014 Mountian Classic as defending champions.

Perry Central made it to the title game by beating Bell County and Lawrence County.

Hazard had a different road, getting to the title game by playing three straight games.

The Hazard Bulldogs won in overtime 54-52.

