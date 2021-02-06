Floyd Central’s high octane offense and full court press proves to be too much for Martin County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Girls’ Championship game for the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agent and Sponsored by ARH on Sunday is set.

Floyd Central beat Martin County 55-38 Friday night in the second semi-final to stay undefeated on the season.

The Lady Jaguars will play the other team with the same name Sunday at noon after North Laurel beat Knott Central earlier in the night.

The Lady Cardinals will play Knott Central Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for the third place game.

You can watch the post-game interview below:

