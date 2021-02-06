Advertisement

Floyd Central’s high octane offense and full court press proves to be too much for Martin County

The 3rd ranked team in the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 beat the Lady Cardinals 55-38
Jada Johnson Floyd Central girls basketball
Jada Johnson Floyd Central girls basketball(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Girls’ Championship game for the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agent and Sponsored by ARH on Sunday is set.

Floyd Central beat Martin County 55-38 Friday night in the second semi-final to stay undefeated on the season.

The Lady Jaguars will play the other team with the same name Sunday at noon after North Laurel beat Knott Central earlier in the night.

The Lady Cardinals will play Knott Central Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for the third place game.

You can watch the post-game interview below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
More details released following deadly crash in Knott County
Kentucky State Police are searching for these two men: Matthew Saylor (L) and Tony Taylor (R).
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear discusses downward trend in numbers, new vaccination sites
Food City Bearden
Tenn. lawsuit accuses Food City of illegally selling opioids

Latest News

No. 1 North Laurel edges out No. 5 Southwestern
Number One North Laurel advances in the Girls’ Mountain Classic Semifinal, beating Knott Central 74-54
Will Levis Penn State
Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis transferring to Kentucky
Martin County Lady Cardinals
Martin County defeats host school in first girls’ game of the Mountain Classic
Bulldogs avenge early season loss to Martin County, advancing to the Mountain Classic Semifinals