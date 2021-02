HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A southeastern Kentucky man dies at the age of 82.

Robb Webb, a Whitesburg Native and voice of 60 Minutes for more than two decades, died this week in New York City.

Web died due to COVID-19 related complications.

During his long career as a voice artist, he not only voiced 60 Minutes but the CBS Evening News and many commercials.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.