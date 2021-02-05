Weekend Forecast: Breezy Friday, snow chances return Saturday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After days of flip-flopping back and forth on snow chances this weekend, the forecast models have brought them back into the forecast.

Today and Tonight

Most of the moisture from the cold front that moved in overnight should be gone by this morning, but a stray chance in the far eastern counties can’t be completely ruled out. The good news is that temperatures did not drop fast enough while it moved through to get cold enough for snow.

After some morning clouds, skies will clear out to sunshine by later today. The winds will continue to crank, gusting up to 25mph at times, which will make it feel colder than the upper 30s we are forecasting for daytime highs.

Look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s for most.

Weekend Forecast

Dry, snow, dry, snow. That’s literally how the last several runs of the models have looked. The overnight models would be dry and then the early afternoon models would bring the chances back. As of today, the chances have returned and they look to stay with us. To say it’s been a frustrating forecast to put together the last few days would be the understatement of the year.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds during the day and chances for rain and snow overnight. Highs will top out in the mid-40s before falling to around 30 by Sunday morning. As of the moment you read this, some light accumulations are possible for most, especially those in the higher elevations. We will continue to keep you posted on potential totals.

A few snow showers are possible on Super Bowl Sunday, mainly in the morning hours. Skies should slowly clear later in the day. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 30s and drop into the low 20s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Because of the trainwreck that has been the models here the last few days, I’m just going to say here that Monday looks dry and mainly sunny right now. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 40s.

The only other thing I’ll mention here, because it is the one thing the models have been consistent on over the last few runs, is that it looks like our shot at the arctic air we’ve been talking about will come into play on Thursday and linger as we head toward the weekend.

Finally, thank you for being patient with all of the changes to the forecast. It’s been a mess.

