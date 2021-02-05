WATCH: Leslie County’s Ethan Wolfe gets his shot vs. Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - At the end of Leslie County’s game at Harlan, Ethan Wolfe took advantage of his opportunity and drained a three from the wing for the Eagles.

Leslie Counties Ethan Wolfe with the late game 3!!! Dragons win 82-55. 6-0 on the season. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/7aYdsNloqS — HISD Super Dragon (@HISDSuperDragon) February 5, 2021

Wolfe was the WYMT Player of the Week back in 2019 during football season after running for a touchdown vs. Clay County. Though he has down syndrome, Wolfe is an integral part of the Eagles’ football and basketball teams.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.