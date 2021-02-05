Vaccine opt-out bill moves to KY House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Legislation that would expand Kentuckians’ ability to opt out of mandatory vaccinations passed the state Senate today by a 34-1-1 vote.

The measure, known as Senate Bill 8, would provide exemptions only to mandatory immunization requirements during an epidemic based on religious grounds or conscientiously held beliefs.

“I stand before you not as an anti-vaxxer or anything like that because I just had my second COVID shot today,” said Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green. “I certainly had all of them when I was in the Marine Corps, and I was getting ready to deploy overseas. You felt like a pincushion. All my children have been vaccinated.”

Wilson said he filed SB 8 because some constituents said they were afraid the government might force them to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but stressed that no such mandate exists.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, R-Louisville, said he was against SB 8 because it would be unduly and overly broad.

“I support a religious exemption to getting medical treatment of any kind,” he said. “That is the law. This (SB 8) doesn’t change that as we heard in committee. It does expand it, however, to a conscientious objection, a term that hasn’t been defined in statute or on the floor. That is too vague.”

SB 8 contains an emergency clause and would become effective immediately if passed into law rather than 90 days after adjournment of the legislature. The bill now goes to the state House of Representatives for further consideration.

