Vaccine efficiency: How does Johnson & Johnson shot compare?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Johnson & Johnson has applied for an emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine.

If it’s approved it will be the third shot authorized for emergency use, joining the vaccinations by Pfizer and Moderna.

“This is the one that will probably have the fastest and most widespread availability for the general public,” says emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton explains the shot is easier stored and with a longer shelf life compared to the two currently on the market.

According to the Johnson & Johnson website, the vaccine is 66% effective overall and 85% effective when it comes to the severity of cases. Both vaccines on the market right now are over 90% effective.

Dr. Stanton says Johnson & Johnson is currently undergoing a trial to see if a second dose of their shot will improve its effectiveness. Some good news: he says it has fewer side effects.

“I am eager to learn whether I am in the placebo group or the vaccine group,” says Robert Farley.

Farley is part of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial with the University of Kentucky. He’s waiting for the outcome of the authorization process to see if he’s already vaccinated.

“Even if I’m the placebo group, I would be fine with getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s demonstrated to be so effective at preventing illness,” Farley says.

With the potential of three vaccines on the market, which one’s the best to get? Any you can get your hands on, according to Dr. Stanton.

“Whatever vaccine you have access to this is still going to provide the protection we need from admission in the hospital and deaths,” Dr. Stanton says.

We are in phase 1B of vaccination distribution in Kentucky. This includes first responders, people 70 or older, and K-12 school employees.

