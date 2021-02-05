Advertisement

Trader Joe’s boosting workers’ pandemic pay nationwide

This comes after Seattle mandates a pay increase
Trader Joe’s is temporarily doubling its pandemic pay for hourly workers to $4 an hour, it...
Trader Joe’s is temporarily doubling its pandemic pay for hourly workers to $4 an hour, it announced in a blog post.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trader Joe’s is temporarily doubling its pandemic pay for hourly workers to $4 an hour, it announced in a blog post.

It said it’s been paying crew members $2 more an hour since the start of the pandemic and was boosting it to $4 as a “thank you.”

Trader Joe’s didn’t mention it in the memo, but the move brings Trader Joe’s into line with a new law in Seattle requiring large grocery stores to raise pay by $4 an hour for frontline workers.

Several cities in California have also passed laws mandating grocery stores boost pay, and Los Angeles and other cities are contemplating similar raises that are being called “hero pay.”

Meanwhile, according to the Seattle Times, Trader Joe’s management said in a letter posted on a store bulletin board that it’s canceling its midyear raises this year.

They were set for summer 2021. Employees told the Times the raise is usually 65 to 75 cents per hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are searching for these two men: Matthew Saylor (L) and Tony Taylor (R).
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear discusses downward trend in numbers, new vaccination sites
Vaccine questions: immunity after vaccine; wait time after recovering or receiving antibody...
COVID-19 Immunity: How long should you wait to get the vaccine after contracting the virus?
Police Lights
One dead after car crash in Knott County
Letcher County woman nearly dies in car accident
’He will forever be my hero’: Woman pulled from car moments before it burst into flames

Latest News

The U.S. added a slight 49,000 jobs in January in a rebound from a December loss, but the...
US added a slight 49,000 jobs in January
Plant City, Fla., Police are seeking information on a car stolen with COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Reward offered after car with COVID-19 vaccine vials stolen in Fla.
Plant City, Fla., Police are seeking information on a car stolen with COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Surveillance video shows vaccine car theft person of interest (no sound)
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
Senate approves budget resolution as Harris casts tie-breaker vote