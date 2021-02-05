Advertisement

Tickets available for remaining games of WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic is underway at Perry County Central High...
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic is underway at Perry County Central High School.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have already had several memorable matchups this week at the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic with several games still to go. Now, you have a chance to come see the action in person.

Starting Friday, tickets will be available at the gate at Perry County Central High School for all remaining games in the tournament. There will be approximately 100 tickets up for grabs for each contest, and possibly more depending on how many tickets were pre-sold by the schools.

We want to thank our corporate sponsors Food City, Kentucky Farm Bureau, ARH and Appalachian Wireless, along with all of our generous donors for their continued support.

You can see the updated bracket with who will compete in this weekend’s games below.

