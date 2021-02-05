The Kentucky Broadband initiative: How it impacts Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced the Kentucky Broadband Initiative earlier.

The initiative works in three parts. The first step is a 30-speed test.

“We believe that broadband and access to broadband is something that every Kentucky family deserves,” said Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

Lt. Governor Coleman told WYMT’s Dakota Makres at least 50 thousand Kentuckians have completed the speed test.

“We actually surpassed states that have deployed their speed tests 6 months ago,” added Coleman.

The 30-seconds it takes to complete the test is essential to provide crucial data.

“The important part with any of these programs is that they get accurate information,” said David Thacker, Technical Operations Manager with Thacker-Grisby Communications. “That they’re able to put the money in the right locations and in the right partners’ hands.”

The data from the speed test is used in step two which maps out the underserved areas, then in step three, public and private partners work to build broadband access.

”What we’ve seen over the last year of the pandemic, especially from an education perspective, if you didn’t have internet access you fell behind,” said Coleman.

Coleman added one challenge rural counties face is location. Crews with Thacker-Grisby Communications buried a cable line from Perry County, down Hal Rogers Parkway to Leslie County, Thacker told WYMT.

“Been building out from Hyden there, up at Rockhouse right now, building up on 80 toward Wooton, Cutshin plans to go down toward Stinnett,” added Thacker.

Thacker added that is not impossible to build broadband access in the mountains. The company has engineers who survey areas to determine if cables can be buried or put above ground.

“One of the hard parts is locating the water lines, there’s a lot of stuff in the ground, gas lines,” said Thacker.

Colby Hall, Executive Director of SOAR, said the broadband initiative offers numerous opportunities to Appalachia. Explaining it can impact areas from school work to jobs.

“This puts us at a really good advantage that every household, that if it’s connected, it doubles as an office space,” said Hall.

You can take the speed test by clicking here.

