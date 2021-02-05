Advertisement

Teen arrested after hit-and-run involving horse and buggy in Logan Co.

By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A teen was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after authorities say he fled the scene after hitting a horse and buggy.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a horse and buggy was traveling north near the Chandlers Road area around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say a Hyundai car also traveling north rear-ended the Amish horse and buggy, ejecting the 62-year-old woman driver. She was uninjured, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believe the Hyundai swerved to avoid striking the buggy but ended up hitting its left rear side which was severely damaged.

After the collision, the Hyundai reportedly fled the scene and the driver was arrested by deputies a short time later with help from the community and witnesses.

The 17-year-old juvenile driver was arrested on multiple charges and an 18-year-old passenger was located and released.

The sheriff’s office believes speed and drugs played a factor in the collision.

