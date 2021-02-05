Snow possible Saturday night into Sunday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will see a few clouds tonight with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Clouds increase Saturday as a system arrives bringing rain and possibly some snow into the mountains.

The Weekend

Clouds increase throughout the day Saturday. We could start out with some sunshine Saturday morning but we should see those cloudy skies by the afternoon hours. Highs are expected to get into the mid to upper 40s but look to quickly drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s Saturday night into Sunday.

Models are still not consistent on the snow moving in Saturday into Sunday. I do think we see some snow overnight with some accumulation. The higher elevations have a better chance of seeing accumulation by Sunday morning. Models are trash when it comes to snowfall totals. Some models show a dusting to almost 4″ in those higher elevations. Right now, we are not confident in how much snow we will see. That is why we have not made a snowfall map yet. Hopefully, we can make one soon as we become more confident.

Clouds should clear out quickly Sunday with highs getting into the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s for most of us. Some of us might even drop into the teens!

Wise County, VA is in a Winter Storm Watch from 7 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.

Extended Forecast

We will see sunshine Monday with highs getting into the mid-40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Highs remain in the mid-40s Tuesday. A few showers are possible with a wintry mix possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Temperatures look to drop Wednesday and continue to drop throughout the rest of the week. Highs will struggle to get into the lower 20s by Friday. We’ll hang on to the chance for rain and snow throughout the rest of the week as well.

