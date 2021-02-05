Pineville’s Whitney Caldwell records rare quadruple-double

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday evening, Whitney Caldwell accomplished a rare feat. The Pineville senior recorded a quadruple-double in the Lady Lions 76-40 win over Barbourville. Caldwell had 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 steals.

Great win and total team effort last night Lady Lions on your win against Barbourville!

*Final score was Pineville 76- Barbourville 40

*Whitney Caldwell with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 11 steals

*Raigan King with 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists — Pineville Lady Lions Basketball (@phsladylions) February 5, 2021

The Cumberlands signee has helped the Lady Lions get off to an 8-1 start. Caldwell is averaging 18.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game and shooting 42.9% from three.

Caldwell and the Lady Lions will get a chance to display their talents on the big stage when they head to Richmond for the All ‘A’ state tournament from Monday, February 15-Saturday, February 20. Pineville takes on Whitefield Academy out of the 6th region on February 15th at 1:30 p.m.

