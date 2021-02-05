Advertisement

Pineville’s Whitney Caldwell records rare quadruple-double

Whitney Caldwell Pineville girls basketball
Whitney Caldwell Pineville girls basketball(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday evening, Whitney Caldwell accomplished a rare feat. The Pineville senior recorded a quadruple-double in the Lady Lions 76-40 win over Barbourville. Caldwell had 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 steals.

The Cumberlands signee has helped the Lady Lions get off to an 8-1 start. Caldwell is averaging 18.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game and shooting 42.9% from three.

Caldwell and the Lady Lions will get a chance to display their talents on the big stage when they head to Richmond for the All ‘A’ state tournament from Monday, February 15-Saturday, February 20. Pineville takes on Whitefield Academy out of the 6th region on February 15th at 1:30 p.m.

