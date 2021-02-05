Pandemic causes recycling Center to update accepted materials

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 impacts businesses across the Commonwealth, the operations for recycling also look different.

Prior to the pandemic, The Bell County Solid Waste and Recycling Center was to able to recycle many materials.

“Well we tried to recycle all plastics, all metals, all tins, papers and cardboard products,” said Chairman of the Bell County Solid Waste District Kirby Smith.

But due to the pandemic, the center has lost needed labor.

Director of Recycling for Bell County, James Hoskins who is one of the two employees at the center says having little help makes the day to day operations difficult.

“The inmates...we lost two thirds of our work crew. Volunteers are short. We get a whole lot of those, with the drug court programs. People are prone to get jobs where people don’t have to come in and volunteer their time,” he said.

With the changes, the recycling center had to update the materials being accepted and they include materials like cardboard and paper.

“White paper needs to be separated before it arrives here and number one, number two plastics, milk jugs, water bottles,” said Coordinator for Solid Waste and Recycling Doug Hoskins.

But Smith says recycling is a long process.

“We have to bring the items into the recycling center. We have to separate them. Sometimes we get cardboard from various businesses. If they don’t break that cardboard down, it creates extra trips,” he said.

Doug says recycling is good for the environment.

“As much as this stuff can be recycled and be reused, we need to be doing that. Number one is of course as we said reduces what goes to the landfill but also it’s cost effective,” he said.

The recycling center has been in operation for more than 10 years.

