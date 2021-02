HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 15 Wildcats got their fifth loss this season, losing to Ole Miss 72-60. Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 26 points, Chasity Patterson followed with 14.

Her ball handling skills are just...



Too good. @chazzthereal15 🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/0ySqRFiiTR — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) February 5, 2021

The Cats were down at the half, 41-28.

No. 15 Kentucky will host No. 18 Tennessee on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.