Morehead State University will soon be home to NASA space antenna

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A second space training antenna used by NASA will soon be a new landmark on Morehead State University’s campus.

The 21-meter antenna that already sits on top of the hill will now be used for tracking deep space, meaning anything well beyond Earth’s orbit.

The 12-meter antenna has been relocated from California. On Friday, workers started digging the hole where it will be built on the peak overlooking Morehead. It’ll track and command space craft closer to Earth.

With the antenna, space stations can be instructed to turn an instrument on or off from Morehead. Students will also be able to use it even while it’s under construction.

Dr. Ben Malphrus at the Space Science Center says the antennas allow the center to test new technologies and they generate revenue.

“When you think of Kentucky you typically think of thoroughbred industry or the distillation industry or automotive industry. All of those are extremely important but if you measure the metrics in terms of manufactured exports, aerospace is the number one industry in the state,” Dr. Malphrus said.

The antenna is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.

A NASA team will be here visiting the site next week.

