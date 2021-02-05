Martin County defeats host school in first girls’ game of the Mountain Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls’ portion of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and Sponsored by ARH tipped off on Thursday.

With Knott County advancing by an Owsley County forfeit due to COVID-19 Protocol, Martin County and host school Perry Central played in the lone first round game.

Martin County used a huge 31-point third quarter that featured a 25-5 run to pull away from the Lady Commodores, 73-56.

The Lady Cardinals improved to 8-2 on the season and will face Floyd Central on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. with a spot in the Championship game on the line. Knott Central and North Laurel will play in the other Girls’ semifinal game Friday at 6 p.m.

