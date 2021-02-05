Advertisement

Martin County defeats host school in first girls’ game of the Mountain Classic

Martin County Lady Cardinals
Martin County Lady Cardinals(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls’ portion of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and Sponsored by ARH tipped off on Thursday.

With Knott County advancing by an Owsley County forfeit due to COVID-19 Protocol, Martin County and host school Perry Central played in the lone first round game.

Martin County used a huge 31-point third quarter that featured a 25-5 run to pull away from the Lady Commodores, 73-56.

The Lady Cardinals improved to 8-2 on the season and will face Floyd Central on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. with a spot in the Championship game on the line. Knott Central and North Laurel will play in the other Girls’ semifinal game Friday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hovious
Police: Kentucky man arrested for putting children in a basement
Kentucky State Police are searching for these two men: Matthew Saylor (L) and Tony Taylor (R).
Police searching for two suspects following shooting in Harlan County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths, Super Bowl guidance given
Letcher County woman nearly dies in car accident
’He will forever be my hero’: Woman pulled from car moments before it burst into flames
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

Food City Flashback: Blair Green makes Mountain Classic History twice
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
Watch: Third night of WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Maddox Huff celebrates after hitting the game-tying three against Knott Central for Harlan County
Black Bears claw out double OT win over Knott Central in Mountain Classic return
Knox Central rolls past Betsy Layne to advance in the Mountain Classic
Knox Central rolls Betsy Layne 86-49, moves onto second round